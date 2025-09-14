Baldwin High School graduate awarded four-year scholarship for travel management degree

Samantha Citrawireja, a Baldwin High School graduate. Courtesy photo

Samantha Citrawireja, a recent graduate of H.P. Baldwin High School in Wailuku, has been named as one of seven recipients of the prestigious Ho‘oilina Scholarship.

The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority announced that the scholarship, which provides approximately $12,000 annually for four years, will support Citrawireja and her peers as they pursue a bachelor’s degree in Travel Industry Management at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa’s Shidler College of Business.

The Ho‘oilina Scholarship, a collaboration among HTA, the Hawai‘i State Legislature, UH Mānoa and the Hawai‘i Lodging and Tourism Association, was created in 2019 to cultivate local talent for Hawai‘i’s visitor industry. The program aims to empower students who are passionate about becoming future leaders in tourism and hospitality, ensuring the industry is rooted in local values.

“Through the Ho‘oilina Scholarship, we are investing in kama‘āina talent who will help shape a visitor industry that is sustainable, innovative, and rooted in Hawai‘i’s values,” said Caroline Anderson, HTA interim president and chief executive officer. “We are proud to support these students as they pursue their dreams and prepare to serve our community and economy.”

The 2025 cohort of Ho‘oilina Scholarship awardees includes students from across the state who were selected for their academic excellence, leadership and community service. Many of the recipients have already gained valuable experience through hospitality internships, student government and volunteer work.

The six other award recipients are:

Erin Jorden Carlos, Mililani High School

Ho Yau Chan, President William McKinley High School

Brandy Nguyen, Kapolei High School

Olivia Smith, Kapolei High School

Jorden Yamamura, Pearl City High School

Mason Yamane, Kailua High School

In partnership with the UH Mānoa School of Travel Industry Management, HTA will provide the scholarship recipients with mentorship, networking opportunities, and hands-on learning experiences with top industry leaders.