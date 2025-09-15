Andaz Maui promotes Savell to executive sous chef and appoints Alquisalas Jr. as chef de cuisine

From left to right: Alquisalas Jr., Savell

Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort announced two key additions to the culinary leadership team at Ka’ana Kitchen, the resort’s signature restaurant featuring inventive dishes sourced locally on Maui.

Chef Allan Alquisalas Jr. has joined the restaurant as chef de cuisine, while resort veteran Chef Chance Savell has been promoted to executive sous chef. Together, they join Executive Chef Ritchard Cariaga to shape the next chapter of Ka’ana Kitchen, blending innovation with a deep connection to Maui’s rich culinary traditions.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chef Alquisalas Jr. and celebrate Chef Savell’s well-deserved promotion,” said Andaz Maui at Wailea General Manager Richard Elliott. “Their combined leadership and creativity ensure that Ka’ana Kitchen will continue to deliver inspired dining experiences connecting our guests to the flavors, culture and storytelling of Maui.”

A native of Kauaʻi, Chef Alquisalas brings 14 years of culinary experience to his new role. He most recently served as banquet chef at Hyatt Regency Waikīkī and previously held leadership positions at Grand Hyatt Kauaʻi and Koloa Landing Resort, where he was part of the property’s opening culinary team. His career highlights include a limited-time culinary collaboration in Fukuoka, Japan as part of a partnership with Hawaiian Airlines and competing in Hyatt’s Good Taste Series in 2024, a cooking competition designed to showcase the skills, creativity and passion of up-and-coming Hyatt Chefs across the globe.

Guided by local chefs and culinary instructors from his nearby home island, Chef Alquisalas has constructed a cooking philosophy centered on creating dishes that “bring comfort to the soul,” drawing inspiration from local Hawaiian ingredients and staple recipes that he reimagines with inventive flair. In joining Kaʻana Kitchen, Alquisalas is eager to contribute this expertise and introduce flavors that reflect both his heritage and the diversity of Hawaiʻi.

Chef Savell, who has been with Andaz Maui since the resort’s opening in 2013, transitions into his new role as executive sous chef after six years leading Kaʻana Kitchen as chef de cuisine. With more than 18 years of hospitality experience, including past roles at Andaz Maui’s Bumbye Beach Bar and Grand Hyatt Denver, he has developed deep expertise in menu innovation, high-volume operations, and culinary leadership.

In his new role, Savell will continue driving exceptional food and service while deepening the restaurant’s relationships with local farmers, ranchers, and fisheries. Drawing on his classical French training and extensive experience in Hawaii, Savell develops menus that highlight Maui’s seasonal ingredients and leads his teams to prioritize flavor and simplicity in every dish.

“I am excited to step into this new role and continue growing with the talented team at Kaʻana Kitchen,” said Executive Sous Chef Chance Savell. “I hope guests will feel a true connection to this special place through the ingredients we use and that every meal—whether at the Chef’s Table or enjoying dishes communally—feels welcoming, fun, and memorable.”

Kaʻana Kitchen offers immersive and educational culinary experiences for visitors and locals, such as the interactive Chef’s Table offered nightly and a robust dry-aging program featuring selections such as prime ribeye, bone-in pork chops, sashimi-grade ahi, whole fish, and wagyu striploin. Quarterly culinary activations bring to life partnerships with leading talent from around the world, including recent collaborations with Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa Executive Chef Matt Demery for a thoughtful exploration of wellness-forward cooking; a five-course champagne and caviar dinner with Executive Chef Taylor Ponte from Kamado Maui and Aurum Wailea; and, most recently, acclaimed local Chef Jojo Vasquez for an unforgettable evening where Maui’s top culinary talent and dynamic music collided.

Together, Chefs Alquisalas and Savell will guide Ka’ana Kitchen into its next chapter, reaffirming the restaurant’s status as one of Maui’s premier, authentic culinary experiences and its commitment to showcasing the best of the island’s food culture through creativity, collaboration, and the spirit of aloha.

To learn more about Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, please visit the resort’s website, and to book your reservation at Ka’ana Kitchen, visit opentable.com. To follow along on Instagram, visit @andazmaui and @kaanakitchenmaui.