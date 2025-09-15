Hawaiian falsetto talent Leimana Purdy to perform at September Hawaiian Music Series

Leimana Purdy

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation announced the next concert of its popular Hawaiian Music Series, showcasing local Hawaiian falsetto artist Leimana Purdy. This family-friendly and free event will take place on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the Ocean Lawn of the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa in Kāʻanapali.

Free parking is available at the self-parking lot. Guests are invited to bring blankets, mats, or low-back beach chairs.

Leimana Purdy, 21, is a Hawaiian falsetto entertainer and proud graduate of Kamehameha Schools Maui. Raised in a home filled with mele, hula, ‘oli, and the sounds of Hawaiian instruments, Leimana’s upbringing was deeply rooted in culture and tradition. From a young age, she found joy in singing, dancing, and playing the ‘ukulele — experiences that shaped her voice and passion as an artist.

In 2024, Leimana was named the Carmen Hulu Lindsey Leo Ha‘i Ha‘i Falsetto Champion, a title that honors not only her vocal talent but also her deep connection to the meaning and mana behind each mele. While Hawaiian music has always been a part of her life, her love for falsetto grew stronger as she began to truly understand the stories and emotions behind the songs. For Leimana, mele is more than performance — it’s a way to connect with her kūpuna, her ‘ohana, her friends, and her lāhui. Whether on stage or in community, Leimana continues to uplift and preserve the traditions of Hawaiian music through her voice, her heart, and her commitment to cultural storytelling.

“The Hawaiian Music Series has always been about bringing people together through music and celebrating the voices of our islands,” said Theo Morrison, Executive Director of the Lahaina Restoration Foundation. “We are honored to support our local talents and continue sharing this tradition with our community.”

Now in its 17th year, the Hawaiian Music Series is made possible through the support of the Maui County Office of Economic Development, with the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa generously providing the venue for the 2025 series.

For more details, visit www.LahainaRestoration.org