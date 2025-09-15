Kūpuna Spelling Bee finalists announced

Kiwanis Kūpuna Spelling Bee contestants compete in a preliminary round. Courtesy photo

Kiwanis Division 22 Lt. Gov. Kelsey Okuda has announced the finalists for the Kiwanis Kūpuna Spelling Bee Final, following preliminary competitions held across the state.

The final will take place on Sept. 20 in Honolulu. The event is free and open to the public.

The following kūpuna will be competing for the title of Hawai‘i’s top speller:

Barbara Webster Black of Ninole, Hawai’i Island

Jan Cerizo of Paia, Maui

Cheryl Dietz of Ewa Beach, O’ahu

Lucy Douthitt of Lihue, Kaua’i

Jeffrey Fujimoto of Honolulu, O’ahu

Susan Gordon of Wailuku, Maui

Lesa Griffith of Honolulu, O’ahu

Christopher Moylan of Honolulu, O’ahu

Larry Nager of Kalaheo, Kaua’i

Crystal Peltier of Kaneohe, O’ahu

Carol Perone of Honolulu, O’ahu

Susan Proctor of Hilo, Hawai’i Island

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Thanks to Hawaiian Airlines, the top two finalists from each of the Neighbor Islands will be provided complimentary inter-island round trips to travel to the finals, courtesy of Hawaiian Airlines.

The champion will receive a prize package, including a medal, a trip for two to any destination Alaska Airlines flies, a four-night stay at California Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, and a $2,000 cash prize donated by Dr. Jacque Maly, past Lieutenant Governor. The second- and third-place winners will receive $1,000 and $500 cash prizes, respectively, also donated by Dr. Maly.

Sponsored by Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, California Hotel and Casino, Dr. Jacquie Maly, Hale Ku’ike, Kuakini Health System, AARP Hawai’i, Hawai’i Island Adult Care, Inc., Wailuku Hongwanji Mission, Maryknoll School, and State Rep. Della Au-Belatti, the annual Kūpuna Spelling Bee not only celebrates the talents and sharp minds of Hawai‘i’s kūpuna but also supports a worthy cause—net proceeds benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information or sponsorship opportunities, visit www.kupunaspellingbee.com, email kiwaniskupunaspellingbee@gmail.com, or call/text 808-280-1299.