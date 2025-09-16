County Volunteer Center hosting in-person workshop for nonprofit leaders

Event flyer. Courtesy of Maui County

HandsOn Maui, the County of Maui Volunteer Center, invites Maui County nonprofit leaders and volunteer managers to a free in-person workshop on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Courtyard by Marriott Maui Kahului Airport. Registration and continental breakfast start at 8:30 a.m.

The workshop, “How to Inspire, Motivate and Communicate with Your Volunteers in Ways that Cost Nothing,” will be led by Alt Kagesa, a facilitator with more than 30 years of experience in providing training, facilitation and leadership development throughout Hawaiʻi, California and Alaska.

Participants will learn to:

Leverage purpose to drive engagement

Inspire and motivate teams in meaningful ways

Communicate with clarity

Build strong, connected teams

“Volunteers are the heart of our community,” said Lori Tsuhako, director of the County Department of Human Concerns. “This training gives nonprofit leaders the tools to guide, inspire and care for the people who power their mission.”

The workshop is free, but space is limited to 25 attendees. The registration deadline is Sept. 25. Nonprofit leaders and volunteer managers are encouraged to register early at www.mauicounty.gov/humanconcerns under the “Volunteer Center” link.

For additional details, call the Volunteer Center at (808) 270-7150.