County’s Immigrant Services Division expands passport services with on-site photo option

The County of Maui Department of Human Concerns, Immigrant Services Division, is now offering passport photo services in addition to serving as a US Passport Acceptance Facility.

This new service provides residents with a convenient, one-stop location to complete both passport applications and government-compliant passport photos, streamlining the process and eliminating the need to visit multiple locations.

Passport photos are available for $15 per set (two photos) and meet US Department of State requirements.

The Immigrant Services Division office is located at One Main Plaza, 2200 Main Street, Suite 547 in Wailuku. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments are requested, but walk-ins are gladly accepted. To schedule an appointment, call 808-270-7791.

For more information on US passport services, visit: www.mauicounty.gov/2802/US-Passport-Services