Sept. 16: Utility work to impact traffic on Haleakalā Highway near Dairy Road

Haleakalā Highway near Kanahā Pond State Wildlife Sanctuary. PC: Google Maps

To maintain safe and reliable service, Hawaiian Electric will be working to upgrade equipment on Haleakalā Highway, between Koloa Street and Dairy Road, on Tuesday, Sept. 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For the safety of the public and crews, the work requires the partial closure of the makai (ocean-side) lane of Haleakalā Highway in this area.

Motorists are asked to exercise patience and cooperation as crews work to complete this maintenance safely and efficiently.

Safety signs, arrow boards and traffic cones will mark the work area and guide motorists through the altered lanes. Flagmen will provide onsite traffic control.

Motorists should drive with caution when approaching and passing the work zone as well as plan for anticipated traffic delays in this immediate area.