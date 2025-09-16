Toastmasters installs officers for 2025-26

Toastmasters International District 49 officers take an oath of office during a Zoom meeting on Sept. 13. Courtesy photo

Toastmasters International District 49 has officially installed its 2025–2026 District Executive Committee leaders. They will lead the district’s mission to build new clubs and support all clubs in achieving excellence.

The installation ceremony was held Sept. 13 via Zoom.

The newly installed District Executive Committee includes:

District Director – Lynn Araki-Regan, DTM

Program Quality Director – Jan Cerizo, DTM

Club Growth Director – Kevin Doyle, DTM, PID (Past International Director)

Public Relations Manager – Tina Li, VC3 (Visionary Communication Level 3)

Administration Manager – Debra Chong, DTM

Finance Manager – Kyle Nishioka, DTM

Logistics Manager – Gerald Toyomura, DTM

Immediate Past District Director – Aiko Hemingway, DTM

Division A Director – Tanishq Wadhwani, DL5 (Dynamic Leadership Level 5)

Division B Director – Linda Cota-Kumagai, DTM

Division C Director – Keith Regan, PM3 (Presentation Mastery Level 3)

Area 1 Director – Angela Lowery, PM3 (Presentation Mastery Level 3)

Area 2 Director – Dori Palcovich, IP5 (Innovative Planning Level 5)

Area 3 Director – Christopher Foster, EH4 (Engaging Humor Level 4)

Area 4 Director – Monique Wedderburn, PI4 (Persuasive Influence Level 4)

Area 5 Director – Mitchell Okamura, PM4 (Presentation Mastery Level 4)

Area 6 Director – Kristine Sato, VC5 (Visionary Communication Level 5)

Area 7 Director – Dr. Jennifer Borja Johnson, MS5 (Motivational Strategies Level 5)

Area 8 Director – Eve Epitome, TC5 (Team Collaboration Level 5)

Area 9 Director – Eric Fletcher, IP5 (Innovative Planning Level 5)

Area 10 Director – Spencer Kimura, LD2 (Leadership Developnent Level 2)

Area 11 Director – Brent Miyamoto, PM3 (Presentation Mastery Level 3)

Area 12 Director – Julie Ann Townsend, SR5 (Strategic Relationships Level 5)

Area 13 Director – Royden Koito, SR5 (Strategic Relationships Level 5)

Area 14 Director – James Donnelly, LD5 (Leadership Development Level 5

NOTE: DTM stands for “Distinguished Toastmaster” designation, the highest educational award, requiring a combination of educational achievements and leadership experience”

Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization that helps individuals become more effective communicators and leaders. With more than 270,000 members in over 14,000 clubs across 148 countries, Toastmasters is committed to empowering individuals through improved communication and leadership skills.

For more information about Toastmasters District 49 and upcoming events, visit district49.org or text 808-280-1299.