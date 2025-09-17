Eddie Tam Memorial Park, Upcountry Dog Park closed for ongoing pest treatment

The Upcountry Dog Park is located in the Eddie Tam complex in Makawao. Maui Now file photo: Debra Lordan.

All fields at Eddie Tam Memorial Park, including the Upcountry Dog Park, in Makawao are closed until further notice for continued pest assessment and treatment, according to the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation.

The fields were first closed Sept. 10 following reports of red ants in the area. DPR continues to consult with pest control professionals as treatments and assessments are carried out.

Updates on reopening will be issued once the treatment and follow-up assessments are complete.