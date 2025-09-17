Lahainaluna High School Foundation annual general meeting set for Sept. 23

Lahainaluna High School sign. (9.26.23) PC: Wendy Osher.

The Lahainaluna High School Foundation will hold its annual general meeting on at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 23 in the Samuel Kamakau Library on the school’s campus. The meeting is open to all Lahainaluna alumni, parents and other interested parties.

A quarterly Board of Directors meeting will follow.

Agenda topics include the election of officers and board members with staggered terms. Preliminary plans for the 2025 Legends of Lahainaluna awards dinner, which is scheduled for Dec. 4, will be discussed. Preliminary plans for an All-Classes Reunion in Las Vegas and an update on The Sentry 2026 will also be shared.

For those unable to attend in person, a Zoom link is available. To receive the link, email your request with your full name (including maiden name if applicable), class graduation year (if applicable), and email address to Art Fillazar at lhsf08@yahoo.com. Requests must be made by Sept. 19.

Fillazar, the Foundation’s executive director, can also be reached at 808-661-5332 to leave a message with your name and callback number.

Donations to support the work of the Foundation can be made payable to: LHS Foundation, P.O. Box 11617, Lahaina 96761. Donations can be directed for specific areas, such as a class, club, or project, or for general needs. The Lahainaluna High School Foundation expressed its thanks for the many donations already received.