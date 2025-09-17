Moananuiākea update: change to Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia sail plan due to weather, safety

Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia pictured here on the first international leg of the Moananuiākea Voyage. PC: Polynesian Voyaging Society / Jonathan “Sav” Salvador.

Polynesian Voyaging Society leadership has made the decision to adjust the sail plan for the next leg of the Moananuiākea Voyage due to weather and safety considerations. Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia will sail directly from Rarotonga, Cook Islands to Aotearoa (New Zealand), and postpone visits to American Samoa, Samoa and Tonga.

The original plan for Leg 15 called for Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia to depart Rarotonga this week for Aitutaki, also in the Cook Islands, followed by onward voyages to American Samoa and Samoa where the canoes would have stayed for approximately two weeks. The sail plan then included a stop in Tonga before continuing on to Aotearoa.

After a careful review of weather data and forecasts, senior PVS leaders and the crew determined that the best course of action is to modify the route. After sharing the need to change the sail plan with port hosts in American Samoa, Samoa and Tonga, preparations are underway to implement the change as follows:

Updated Sail Plan:

Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia will now sail directly from Rarotonga, Cook Islands, to Aotearoa once conditions allow for a safe weather window.

Weather-permitting, Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia will arrive in Aotearoa in early to mid-November with engagements planned in Waitangi, Auckland, and Aurere. The South Pacific hurricane season runs from November 1 to April 30, so the canoes will remain in Aotearoa until the cyclone period comes to an end. Once weather conditions have improved in May or June of 2026, the canoes are expected to sail to Tonga, Samoa and American Samoa.

The safety of the crew and canoes remains the top priority, and as always, PVS will continue to closely monitor conditions and adjust plans as needed.

Hōkūleʻan and Hikianalia have been in Rarotonga since August. 20, 2025. Crew members from the Cook Islands have been caring for the canoes since Leg 14 crew members returned to Hawai’i on Aug. 24. Meanwhile, crew training has continued in Honolulu to prepare crew members for the upcoming legs of the voyage.