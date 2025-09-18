Mālama Maui Nui tackles illegal dumping, collects 104 tons of waste in 3 months

(Photo Courtesy: Mālama Maui Nui)

Illegal dumping continues to threaten Maui’s land and waters, but Mālama Maui Nui is stepping up efforts to protect the environment. Between April and June 2025, the nonprofit recovered 104 tons of waste from Maui alone through cleanups and community hotspotting initiatives.

Tires, scrap metal, appliances and everyday trash remain among the most common items collected, the organization stated on Wednesday. Toxic materials such as Freon appliances like refrigerators and freezers pose particular risks, releasing harmful chemicals into the soil and groundwater if left unmanaged.

“Illegal dumping around Maui Nui is a major issue,” Mālama Maui Nui stated. “The trash people leave behind degrades soil health and harms wildlife both on land and in the ocean.”

Chart: Rubbish collected by weight in the second quarter of 2025. (Chart courtesy: Mālama Maui Nui)

Mālama Maui Nui, in partnership with Maui County, local businesses and other nonprofits, regularly organizes beach cleanups, roadside pick-ups and recycling drop-offs. Community members also play a key role by reporting illegal dumping sites, which crews then target for waste removal.

In addition to monthly efforts like the Go Green recycling drop-off, Pūlehu Road cleanup and Talking ‘Opala environmental seminars, Mālama Maui Nui organizes quarterly Ukumehame cleanups and annual events such as the Art of Trash exhibition and fashion show and the Get the Drift and Bag It Kahului Harbor cleanup.

The organization’s mission extends beyond cleanup. The group works to educate, inspire and empower residents and visitors to mālama ‘āina—care for the land—by highlighting the cultural, economic, and ecological importance of Maui Nui’s natural resources.

Residents can help by:

Volunteering at cleanups or by hosting their own with Mālama Maui Nui support;

Recycling through Hammerhead Metals Recycling, E-H International, E-‘Opala Recycling Maui and HI-5 Recycling (Maui County);

Reporting illegal dumping by calling Mālama Maui Nui at 808-877-2524.

For more information or to get involved, visit Malama Maui Nui at 200 E Camp 5 Rd, Pūne‘ene, or call 808-877-2524.