New UH–Army agreement expands environmental stewardship efforts

Vassilis Syrmos, Chad Walton, Suzanne Case, Col. Rachel Sullivan and other UH and USAG-HI leaders are pictured. (Courtesy: UH News)

The University of Hawai‘i and US Army Garrison Hawai‘i (USAG-HI) have signed a new Intergovernmental Support Agreement to expand environmental stewardship services across Army lands on O‘ahu. The agreement was formalized Tuesday at the Schofield Barracks Seed Lab.

UH researchers will provide expertise in conservation, resource management and habitat restoration, balancing the Army’s training needs with protection of Hawai‘i’s natural resources.

“This partnership underscores the University of Hawai‘i’s role as a trusted partner in conservation and environmental stewardship,” said Chad Walton, UH interim vice president for research and innovation. “Through this agreement, we can apply UH expertise in environmental science and resource management to support the Army’s mission, while creating new, real-world career and workforce development opportunities in environmental stewardship for our faculty, staff and students.”

Building on partnerships

Since 1995, UH and USAG-HI have worked together through the Army Natural Resources Program O‘ahu (ANRPO), a partnership now overseen by the UH System Office of Land and Ocean Conservation Futures. Through ANRPO, UH researchers support environmental stewardship, conservation and natural resources management initiatives at military installations and training grounds on O‘ahu, which is vital for ensuring military readiness, while preserving Hawai‘i’s natural resources.

For example, USAG-HI has supported dozens of UH researchers and technicians to help protect native habitats by conducting research, control and eradication of invasive plants, rodents, slugs and other pests, while also maintaining and restoring populations of endangered plants and animals through development of monitoring, cultivation and reintroduction techniques.

“The University of Hawai‘i has the experience and expertise, and also the responsibility to our island home, to help ensure the very best education, talent and research in natural research management and environmental stewardship applied to military lands in Hawai‘i,” said Suzanne Case, director of the UH Office of Land and Ocean Conservation Futures. “This expanded partnership is both an opportunity and a kuleana [responsibility] that we take seriously.”

The new Intergovernmental Support Agreement (IGSA) is expected to increase UH and USAG-HI collaborative opportunities, improve environmental resilience and growing conservation workforce capacity and impact. According to the UH, this agreement represents a stronger partnership model between the US Department of Defense and local institutions.

“By tapping into UH’s world-class expertise in environmental science and resource management, we enhance our operational readiness while safeguarding Hawai‘i’s unique ecosystems for future generations,” said Col. Rachel Sullivan, US Army Garrison Hawai‘i commander. “This collaboration not only bolsters the Army’s ability to train and deploy forces under sustainable practices, but it also creates opportunities for workforce development, inspiring students, and researchers to become stewards of these islands. Together, we’re demonstrating how we can unite to protect our environment, support our community, and build a stronger Army—right here in Hawai‘i.”