Updates/No tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi: 7.8 earthquake shakes Kamchatka, Russia

7.8 Russia earthquake (9.18.25) PC: USGS

Update: 10:41 a.m., HST, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025

As of 10:41 a.m., the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports that based on all available data, a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi.

A 7.8 moment earthquake was reported off the east coast of Kamchatka, Russia at 8:58 a.m. HST on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025.

This will be the final statement issued for this event, unless additional data are received.

Previous Posts

Update: 10:31 a.m., HST, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports a tsunami threat exists for parts of the Pacific located closer to the earthquake. The PTWC says its still to early to determine whether there is a possible tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi.

If there is a tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi, the earliest estimated time the hazard might begin is 2:51 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025.

Further statements will be issued hourly or sooner as the situation develops.

The PTWC reports that if there is a tsunami threat, estimated arrival times in Hawaiʻi are possible at:

Nāwiliwili, Kauaʻi (coordinates: 22.0N 159.4W) at 2:51 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 18

Honolulu, Oʻahu (coordinates: 21.3N 157.9W) at 3:05 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18

Kahului, Maui (coordinates: 20.9N 156.5W) at 3:11 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 18

Hilo, Hawaiʻi (coordinates: 19.7N 155.1W) at 3:29 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 18

Update: 9:31 a.m., HST, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025

Posted: 9:06 a.m. HST, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025

If there is a tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi, the earliest estimated time the hazard might begin is 2:55 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025.

