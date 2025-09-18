Updates/No tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi: 7.8 earthquake shakes Kamchatka, Russia
Update: 10:41 a.m., HST, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025
As of 10:41 a.m., the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports that based on all available data, a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi.
A 7.8 moment earthquake was reported off the east coast of Kamchatka, Russia at 8:58 a.m. HST on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025.
This will be the final statement issued for this event, unless additional data are received.
Update: 10:31 a.m., HST, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025
A 7.8 moment earthquake was reported off the east coast of Kamchatka, Russia at 8:58 a.m. HST on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports a tsunami threat exists for parts of the Pacific located closer to the earthquake. The PTWC says its still to early to determine whether there is a possible tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi.
If there is a tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi, the earliest estimated time the hazard might begin is 2:51 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025.
Further statements will be issued hourly or sooner as the situation develops.
The PTWC reports that if there is a tsunami threat, estimated arrival times in Hawaiʻi are possible at:
Nāwiliwili, Kauaʻi (coordinates: 22.0N 159.4W) at 2:51 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 18
Honolulu, Oʻahu (coordinates: 21.3N 157.9W) at 3:05 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18
Kahului, Maui (coordinates: 20.9N 156.5W) at 3:11 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 18
Hilo, Hawaiʻi (coordinates: 19.7N 155.1W) at 3:29 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 18
