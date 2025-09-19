Maui Surf Forecast for September 20, 2025

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 2-4 South Facing 1-3 2-4 3-5 4-6 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.6 feet 01:36 PM HST. Low 0.5 feet 07:55 PM HST. High 1.9 feet 01:32 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Frequent showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 07:23 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 01:56 PM HST. Sunrise 6:14 AM HST. Sunset 6:25 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A pair of south-southwest swells are expected during the coming week. Forerunners will arrive tonight, and as initial swell builds on Saturday, south shore surf should rise to around seasonal average by afternoon. The swell will peak Saturday night and Sunday, with surf remaining well below the High Surf Advisory level. As this swell declines early next week, a smaller south-southwest swell is expected to build on Tuesday and peak on Wednesday.

Small north and northwest swells are due through much of the week. As the current north swell fades on Saturday, a small northwest swell will build in. This swell will peak Saturday night and decline late Sunday and Monday. A short period north-northeast swell could reach the islands by Thursday.

East facing shores will experience near seasonal average surf through Sunday due to a mix of trade wind swell and the wrapping north swell. Surf along east facing shores will gradually decline Monday through Wednesday, followed by a potential increase on Thursday from wrapping north-northeast swell.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.