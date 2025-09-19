The West Maui Recreational Committee hosts 2nd Recreation Expo for West Maui youth

The West Maui Recreational Committee with Mana Mentors, Kahakukahi Foundation, West Maui Sports & Fishing and Maui Pono Foundation announced the 2nd Recreation Expo, a community event focused on bringing activities to youth. The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, from 3 to 6 p.m. at 1000 Kapalua Drive (Kapalua Cart Barn).

The Recreation Expo is a celebration of community collaboration, showcasing the wide array of programs and resources available to families in West Maui. Attendees will enjoy live performances, hands-on activities, and the opportunity to connect with local organizations dedicated to supporting the community’s youth.

Sponsors and their work includes the following:

Maui Pono for providing delicious burgers from Cool Cat Café.

Duke’s supply of cookies.

Maui Music Mission for their live performances.

All the independent organizations bringing information, activities and schedules to the Expo, along with their donations for the raffle.

“This day is all about coming together as a community to celebrate our keiki and provide opportunities for growth, play, and connection,” said Anastasia Colt, Community Outreach Director with Mana Mentors “We are so grateful to our sponsors and community partners for their contributions, which ensure this event will be a fun and meaningful experience for everyone. The West Maui Recreational Committee with Mana Mentors hope to continue to support our community with more of these events in the future.”

The Recreation Expo features an exciting afternoon filled with inspiration, fun, and community spirit, organizers said.

Recreational Activities to be showcased include: West Maui Sports and Fishing Supply, Kahakukahi Ocean Academy, Maui Mountain Bike Coalition, Lahaina Jr. Golf, Impact Volleyball, KC Cheer, Kahana Canoe Club, Maui Community Sailing Foundation, Maui Hero Project, Aloha Roll, West Maui Dance, Maui Music Mission, Scouting America, West Maui Little League, Lahaina Yacht Club, Nāpili Canoe Club, Vertical Sports, Pop Warner Football and many more.