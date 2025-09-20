Early funding laid foundation for Ho‘ōla LTRG’s wildfire recovery programs

Recovery work in Lahaina takes root thanks to foundational funding from CDP and Maui United Way that helped Ho‘ōla LTRG launch essential rebuilding efforts. (Courtesy: Ho‘ōla LTRG)

Hoʻōla iā Mauiakama Disaster Long-Term Recovery Group (Ho‘ōla LTRG) recently announced the over $500,000 in foundational funding from the Center for Disaster Philanthropy and Maui United Way, which helped transform their community vision into a functioning nonprofit leading Maui’s long-term wildfire recovery.

The grants, awarded in late 2024, continue to sustain programs serving wildfire survivors today.

The Center for Disaster Philanthropy’s $258,750 grant enabled Ho‘ōla LTRG to hire its first two staff members—an executive director and resource management coordinator—who went on to launch five core programs: disaster case management, rebuild and construction services, volunteer services, the funders’ unmet needs roundtable and the Lahaina Resiliency Hub.

Maui United Way’s $250,000 grant supported critical startup expenses including technology, office systems, business licensing, branding and communications. This early funding gave Ho‘ōla LTRG the infrastructure and credibility to establish itself quickly as a trusted leader in the recovery space.

“Their trust and their genuine desire to support wildfire survivors allowed us to stand up programs that are now helping families navigate case management, rebuild their homes and find strength in community spaces like the Lahaina Resiliency Hub,” said Rhonda Alexander-Monkres, executive director of Ho‘ōla LTRG. “What began as seed funding continues to grow into lasting impact for Maui.”

Crews prepare lodging for Mennonite volunteers who will help rebuild homes for wildfire survivors—an effort coordinated by Ho‘ōla LTRG and made possible through early grant funding. (Courtesy: Ho‘ōla LTRG)

Sharad Aggarwal, the Center for Disaster Philanthropy’s vice president of fund management and coalition building, said strong local leadership was essential for long-term recovery. “By supporting Ho‘ōla LTRG, we are ensuring that Maui has an organization rooted in the community, equipped to respond with compassion, accountability and resilience for years to come.”

Maui United Way’s Interim CEO Jeeyun Lee shared: “By investing early, we helped make sure this organization could hit the ground running. Their progress shows what’s possible when the right resources are placed in the hands of community-led recovery.”

Ho‘ōla LTRG credited these grants for laying the groundwork for its ongoing work helping hundreds of families navigate the long road to rebuilding their homes and lives. Learn more at mauilongtermrecovery.org.