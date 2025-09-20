Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 21, 2025

September 20, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
2-4
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.5 feet 01:56 PM HST.




Low 0.4 feet 08:10 PM HST.




High 2.1 feet 02:06 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 07:57 AM HST.




High 2.4 feet 02:14 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:14 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:24 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A pair of south-southwest swells are due this week. Expect south shore surf to peak around seasonal average tonight and early Sunday, then decline later Sunday and Monday. A smaller south-southwest swell may build on Tuesday and peak on Wednesday. 


Tiny to small surf will prevail along north facing shores through midweek, mainly from northwest swell. A short period north-northeast swell will likely reach the islands on Thursday and could produce moderate surf by Friday. 


East facing shores will experience near seasonal average surf through Sunday due to short period trade wind swell. Surf along east facing shores will gradually decline Monday through Wednesday, followed by a potential increase on Thursday from the above mentioned source out of the north-northeast. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
