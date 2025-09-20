MEO’s financial literacy class for teens set for Oct. 6-7

Maui Economic Opportunity Business Development Specialist Lianne Peros-Busch discusses credit at the Financial Literacy for Teens workshop in July 2024 at MEO in Wailuku. This year’s fall break workshop will be held Oct. 6 and 7. (Courtesy: Maui Economic Opportunity)

The popular two-day Financial Literacy for Teens workshop, covering topics such as budgeting, saving and credit, will be held Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 6 and 7, during fall break at Maui Economic Opportunity in Wailuku.

The teen financial literacy workshop is offered at no cost and is put on by MEO’s Business Development Center. The in-person workshop runs from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on both days at MEO, 99 Mahalani St., behind the J. Walter Cameron Center.

The workshop is offered annually during the fall and summer breaks to middle and high school youth.

Topics to be covered include budgeting and saving, basic banking, applying for jobs, obtaining credit and more. MEO BDC Specialists Lianne Peros-Busch and Teon Simmons will be the instructors.

To register for the workshop online, go to www.meoinc.org, click on the “Programs & Services” tab, then “Business Development Center” and “Financial Literacy.” The direct link is https://form.jotform.com/242906295432156.

For more information, contact Simmons by phone at 808-243-4317 or by email at teon.simmons@meoinc.org.

The Maui County Office of Economic Development provides funding for the workshops.