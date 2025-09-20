Oni Foundation launches Giving Tuesday campaign to support Maui’s cultural arts

Oni Foundation dancers perform during a buffet dinner for supporters in July at the Maui Beach Hotel in Kahului. Photo credit: Bruce Kurosaki / Oni Foundation

The Oni Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to perpetuating Hawaiʻi’s diverse multicultural heritage through dance and the arts, has officially launched its Giving Tuesday fundraising campaign. A 1-minute video featuring Vice President Kuʻulei Pridgen explaining how supporters can contribute is available on the foundation’s blog.

As part of the worldwide Giving Tuesday movement, the foundation aims to raise much-needed funds to support its mission of preserving and sharing the rich traditions that make up Hawaiʻi’s vibrant social fabric. This year, Giving Tuesday falls on Dec. 2, 2025.

Founded by well-known Maui Kumu and cultural ambassador Keoni Manuel, the Oni Foundation provides a platform for cultural education through the performing and visual arts. Its cultural ambassador program supports keiki and young adults eager to explore their cultural roots.

The foundation’s flagship cultural center, the Wonderful World of Aloha, is located at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. The center offers daily classes, workshops and live performances in various art forms, including hula, Tahitian, and Filipino dance, along with traditional Lauhala, Ti Leaf and Kukui Nut craft-making.

“Giving Tuesday is an opportunity for our community to come together and invest in the future of Maui’s cultural heritage,” said Manuel, president and creative director of the Oni Foundation. “Please kōkua because every donation helps us continue our work, providing accessible cultural education for our keiki and ensuring these traditions are passed down for generations to come.”

Donors can contribute from now to Dec. 2, 2025 to help raise $25,000 to provide cultural activities for Maui’s families and visitors. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, all donations to the Oni Foundation are tax-deductible. The foundation accepts contributions through its website at onifoundation.org or via its Zeffy fundraising page, or at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/peer-to-peer/giving-tuesday-for-cultural-awareness.