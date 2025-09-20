State of Hawaiʻi seeks community input for Rural Health Transformation Program Grant

Gov. Josh Green today announced that the state of Hawai‘i will soon submit a proposal for funding under the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Rural Health Transformation Program, a $50 billion competitive federal grant opportunity aimed at improving healthcare access and outcomes in rural communities nationwide.

“Hawai‘i’s rural and neighbor island communities deserve access to the same high-quality healthcare as the rest of the nation,” said Green. “By pursuing this federal funding, we have the chance to modernize our rural health infrastructure, expand primary and behavioral health services and support the workforce that cares for our people. Together, we can shape a proposal that reflects our islands’ unique challenges and strengths and ensures healthier futures for all Hawai‘i residents.”

Residents are invited to collaborate by sharing information on community health needs and ideas for potential projects, as well as to submit comments through the state’s public engagement hub at Engage.Hawaii.gov/RHTP. The public is encouraged to provide comments by Oct. 20.

If awarded, this grant would enable Hawai‘i to expand primary care services, strengthen behavioral health integration and invest in workforce development for rural and neighbor island communities. Hawaiʻi’s proposal will focus on reducing health disparities, modernizing rural health infrastructure and improving coordination among healthcare providers, to ensure timely and continuous care for residents across the islands, among other priorities.

The Office of the Governor, in collaboration with the Department of Health and the Department of Human Services Med-Quest Division, will oversee the development of this application and will provide updates. Hawaiʻi’s application is due to the federal government on Nov. 5, 2025.