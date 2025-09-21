Maui County Fair announces presale ticket locations, entertainment lineup

Āinaty

Four days of live music, hula and comedy by local performers will be part of the entertainment lineup for the Maui County Fair, which will be held Thursday, Oct. 2, to Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, at the War Memorial Special Events Complex in Wailuku.

Pre-sale tickets are now available for the Fair. Admission is $10 for adults (ages 12 and up), $5 for children ages 5–11 and free for keiki ages 4 and under. Tickets can be purchased at these locations:

Restaurant Matsu, 161 Alamaha St., Kahului; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday

West Maui Sports and Fishing Supply, 3445 Lower Honoapiʻilani Road, Lahaina; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday

Maui Historical Society at the Bailey House, 2375 Main St., Wailuku; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday

The entertainment kicks off after the opening parade on Thursday evening, Oct. 2, with each night hosted by a presenting sponsor.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The entertainment schedule is as follows:

Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025

Presented by Hawai‘i Powder Coating

6 p.m. — Hālau o ka Hanu Lehua with Kumu Hula Kamaka Kukona

7:30 p.m. — Wehilei

9 p.m. — ‘Āinaty



Kalani Peʻa

Friday, Oct. 3, 2025

Presented by HMSA

6 p.m. — Jordan Soon

7:30 p.m. — Kalani Pe‘a, four-time Grammy Award winner

9 p.m. — A Fiji Tribute featuring Damon Williams, Pi‘ilani Arias, Loeka Longakit and friends



Kaina Kountry.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025

Presented by Hawaiian Airlines

12:30 p.m. — Kaina Kountry

2 p.m. — Hawaiian Airlines Serenaders

3:30 p.m. — Mikey Mina

Kaʻikena Scanlan. PC: Elizabeth R Lough

5 p.m. — Da Braddahs

6:30 p.m. — Hawaiian Time

8 p.m. — Ka‘ikena Scanlan

9:30 p.m. — Redmelo



Nā Leo Pilimehana

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025

Presented by Makena Golf & Beach Club

12:30 p.m. — Mark Yamanaka

2 p.m. — Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka O Uka with Kumu Hula Nāpua Silva

3:30 p.m. — Ku‘uipo Kumukahi

5 p.m. — Keali‘i Reichel and Hālau Ke‘alaokamaile with Nā Kumu Hula Kealiʻi Reichel and Henohea Kāne

6:30 p.m. — Nā Leo Pilimehana

8 p.m. — Nuff Sedd

Supported by the County of Maui, the Maui County Fair is returning after six years and will feature E.K. Fernandez rides, contests, food booths and other activities from Oct. 2-5, 2025, at the War Memorial Special Events Complex.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Other supporters include:

Gold Sponsors: Akamai Broadcasting, Alpha Electric Supply, HPM Building Supply, Makena Golf & Beach Club, Maui Now, Mahi Pono, Maui Soda and Ice Works, Maui United Way, Pacific Media Group

Akamai Broadcasting, Alpha Electric Supply, HPM Building Supply, Makena Golf & Beach Club, Maui Now, Mahi Pono, Maui Soda and Ice Works, Maui United Way, Pacific Media Group Silver Sponsors: All Aloha Plumbing, Hawaiian Council, Maui Diagnostic Imaging, Maui Emergency Management Agency, Maui Oil

All Aloha Plumbing, Hawaiian Council, Maui Diagnostic Imaging, Maui Emergency Management Agency, Maui Oil Bronze Sponsors: Certified Welding, Maui Federal Credit Union, Maui Health, Maui Toyota, Norman’s Mortuary

For more information, visit https://www.themauifair.com.