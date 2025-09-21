Maui Surf Forecast for September 22, 2025

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 02:14 PM HST. Low 0.3 feet 08:27 PM HST. High 2.2 feet 02:38 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 08:31 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 02:31 PM HST. Sunrise 6:14 AM HST. Sunset 6:23 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Existing SSW swell declines through Monday followed by a smaller SSW swell expected to peak on Wednesday. A trough NE of Hawaii will generate a short period fresh NNE swell that will reach the islands on Thursday and peak on Friday bringing moderate surf to exposed shorelines. Evolution of this trough and its close proximity to the islands brings increased uncertainty to the surf forecast for N and E facing shores early next week. For now, E facing shores experience surf falling below the seasonal average during the near term as winds decline through mid-week followed by a bump from the aforementioned NNE swell during the latter half of this week.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.

