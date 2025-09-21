Westin Maui posts 2025 holiday event calendar, plus ‘Countdown to Christmas’ Flash Sale

2024 Westin Maui holidays. (Photo credit: Westin Maui)

The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali is bringing holiday cheer to world-famous Kā‘anapali Beach with “Spirit of the Season, A Hawaiian Holiday,” featuring a calendar of events and activations.

Throughout the season, guests will be able to sip festive cocktails at Santa’s Hangout, enjoy live performances, indulge in holiday dining and cap off the year at the resort’s New Year’s Eve Soirée.

To kick off the season, the resort has introduced a “Countdown to Christmas” Flash Sale, offering up to 50% off stays and up to $100 in resort credit. Guests can book the limited-time offer now at westinmaui.com/offers.

The resort will once again be home to one of the most impressive displays of holiday décor in West Maui, as it is transformed into a tropical winter wonderland where thousands of Christmas lights make coconut trees twinkle against the night sky. Guests will enjoy seasonal touches throughout the property, and at the heart of it all, a stunning central Christmas tree will tower over the lobby walkways with the resort’s iconic waterfall as its backdrop.

Holiday Event Lineup

Santa’s Hangout

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Dec. 1-25, 2025 | 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. | The Valley Alley

Step into a winter wonderland at this festive pop-up bar, where holiday cocktails and cheerful décor set the mood. Guests can sip, relax and then dive into the fun with duckpin bowling, Topgolf Swing Suites, VR adventures and classic arcade favorites.

Letters to Santa

Dec. 22-25, 2025 | Anytime | Front Desk

A special North Pole mailbox will be located near the Front Desk, ready to collect letters to Santa. Guests are welcome to drop off their wish lists anytime, and with a little holiday luck, may even receive a letter back before the season’s end.































ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Keiki Hula Show

Dec. 24, 2025 | 11 a.m. | Main Lobby

This festive performance will showcase the next generation of dancers as they carry forward the multigenerational art of hula, blending ‘oli (chant) and mele (song) with joyful holiday spirit.

Christmas Karaoke

Dec. 25, 2025 | 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. | Honokōwai Ballroom

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Guests can join in the holiday fun with a festive Christmas Karaoke night. Participants can sing their favorite holiday tunes and create joyful memories with family and friends. After all, as the saying goes, “the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.”

Breakfast with Santa

Dec. 24 & Dec. 25, 2025 | 7:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.| Hale Mo‘olelo

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Guests are invited to start their holiday morning with Breakfast with Santa at The Westin Maui’s Hale Mo‘olelo. Guests will enjoy a delicious holiday-inspired breakfast crafted by the resort’s chefs while Santa makes a special appearance to greet keiki.

International Dance Show

Dec. 26, 2025 | 11 a.m.| Main Lobby

Where culture meets rhythm — Hawaiʻi’s melting pot of traditions told through dance and music that will leave guests inspired, energized and ready to share the magic.

Maui Taiko Drummers

Dec. 28, 2025 | 2 p.m. | Hōkūpa‘a Lawn

Feel the power and rhythm of a live Taiko drumming performance. Guests will be captivated by the thunderous beats and dynamic energy of this traditional Japanese art form.

Fire Knife Dance Performance

Dec. 31, 2025 | 6:30 p.m. | Hōkūpa‘a Lawn

Attendees will ring in the New Year with the excitement of a traditional fire knife dance performance where tradition, skill and blazing flames light up the night for an unforgettable celebration.

New Year’s Eve Soire

Dec. 31, 2025 | 9 p.m. – midnight | Hale ‘A & Adult Pool Deck

Ring in 2026 in style at the resort’s New Year’s Eve extravaganza. Experience an electric celebration under the stars. Guests will enjoy champagne, live music and festive vibes, as the countdown to the new year begins. Information on general admission and upgraded VIP experiences will be updated on the website soon.

Ongoing Holiday Activities

In addition to holiday events, Westin Maui guests can enjoy these ongoing festive activations:

Elf on the Shelf

Guests are invited to join the holiday fun by finding Kevin the Elf, who is hidden around the property. Keiki can snap a picture of Kevin and show it to the Front Desk to receive a special treat.

Guest Toy Drive for Charity

The donation tree, located at the heart of the lobby near the Front Desk, awaits guests’ contributions to bring joy to children in need. All proceeds and toys collected will be distributed to local children facing adversity.

Winter Wonderland Treats

Santa’s Workshop at The Westin Maui offers a daily spread of festive treats. Guests can enjoy holiday cookies, hot cocoa, POG juice and spiced cider, all lovingly crafted with the help of Santa’s elves.

Events are subject to change; visit WestinMaui.com for updates.