Calibraro joins Central Pacific Bank as VP, Director of Enterprise Customer Experience

Emmaly Calibraro. Photo courtesy: Central Pacific Bank

Central Pacific Bank is pleased to announce that Emmaly Calibraro, has joined the bank as its new Vice President, Director of Enterprise Customer Experience. In this role, Emmaly will lead efforts to enhance customer satisfaction, strengthen loyalty, and support CPB’s ongoing commitment to innovation, service excellence, and community connection.

Emmaly brings more than 25 years of leadership experience spanning corporate strategy, business development, and nonprofit advancement. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Resource Development and Donor Relations at Aloha United Way, where she led strategic fundraising initiatives and designed mission-aligned experiences that deepened community trust and expanded investment.

Prior to her work in the nonprofit sector, Emmaly held leadership roles at the Hertz Corporation, where she oversaw business development through client journey strategies both domestically and internationally. Her work across key Asia-Pacific markets—including Japan, Korea, and China—focused on market expansion, cultural alignment, and the introduction of high-touch service innovations that resulted in increased market share and improved customer experience metrics.

“Emmaly’s background in cross-functional leadership, data-informed strategy, and client-centric innovation makes her an outstanding addition to our team,” said Arnold Martines, Chairman, CEO, and President for CPB. “She understands the importance of meeting customers where they are—while also building systems that scale trust and loyalty.”

Emmaly’s appointment reflects CPB’s continued investment in customer experience as a strategic pillar for growth, differentiation, and community engagement.