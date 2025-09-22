Coordinated hunt removes 22 feral animals in Kalalau Valley on Kauaʻi

Kalalau Valley Coordinated Hunt (Sept. 9-10, 2025) PC: DLNR

A successful coordinated animal control operation in Kalalau Valley earlier this month has removed 10 pigs and 12 goats from the rugged, heavily impacted area. The hunt was conducted Sept. 9–10 by a team of permitted hunters working with staff from DLNR’s Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement and the Division of State Parks.

Kalalau Valley has long struggled with populations of feral pigs and goats, which damage native plants, cause erosion and create public health and safety concerns for campers and hikers. State staff and community partners collaborated in this operation to reduce animal numbers and address ongoing impacts.

The operation began the morning of Sept. 9 when DOCARE officers swept the campground, checked permits and advised campers to leave the valley for safety reasons. After a safety briefing, hunting teams consolidated into two groups to cover both sides of the valley. DOCARE officers also set up a monitoring post at Red Hill to prevent illegal entry.

Over two days, hunters removed 22 animals. Hunters noted that the number of pigs present was lower than some recent reports suggested.

Kalalau facilities were also maintained during the operation. DSP staff cleaned composting toilets, restocked supplies and flew out four bags of rubbish.

“This hunt shows what can be accomplished when community hunters and state staff work together,” said DSP administrator Curt Cottrell. “Feral animals remain a challenge in Kalalau, but cooperative efforts like this are making a difference.”

The event was marked by strong camaraderie, effective teamwork and no safety incidents. Participants expressed appreciation for the coordination and support of DSP and DOCARE staff. They offered suggestions, such as allowing hunting above the waterfall where goats were observed dislodging stones into the camp area. In addition to the signs posted on-site, DSP reminds campers of the danger of falling rocks.