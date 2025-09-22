Four Maui residents among winners of 2025 Timeshare with Aloha Awards















ARDA-Hawaiʻi recently announced the winners of its 2025 Timeshare with Aloha Awards, recognizing timeshare industry professionals statewide for their professionalism, expertise, and embodiment of the aloha spirit. More than 60 nominations were received across 11 award categories.

A panel of judges independently scored the nominees based on several criteria, including experience, service, and the exemplification of the aloha spirit. The 2025 Award winners are as follows:

Activities Person of the Year – Kristen “Keolaokekai” Enriquez, Westin Nanea Ocean Villas

Bell/Valet Person of the Year – Ian Aotaki, Westin Nanea Ocean Villas

Community Supporter of the Year – Oralani “Ora” Koa, Westin Nanea Ocean Villas

Engineer & Maintenance Person of the Year – Eric Goetz, The Bay Club, A Hilton Grand Vacations Club

Food & Beverage Person of the Year – Chanty Miguel, Marriott’s Ko Olina Beach Club

Front Desk Person of the Year – Kristy Pascal-Martinez, Marriott’s Ko Olina Beach Club

Housekeeper of the Year – Meehan Maltezo, Kings’ Land, A Hilton Grand Vacations Club

Leader of the Year – Jennie Love, Kings’ Land, A Hilton Grand Vacations Club

Marketing Professional of the Year – Louis Wong, A Hilton Grand Vacations Club

Sales Executive of the Year – Riley Yamagata, Travel + Leisure Co. / Kona Sales Hawaiʻi Island

Security Person of the Year – Janal Pagdilao-Bala, Westin Nanea Ocean Villas

“Each year, the Timeshare with Aloha Awards honor the people whose dedication and aloha spirit make Hawai‘i’s timeshare industry thrive,” said Mitchell Imanaka, ARDA-Hawaiʻi Chairman and Managing Principal of Imanaka Asato LLLC. “In 2025, our industry supported more than 25,000 local jobs, generated $5.3 billion in economic output, and contributed $518 million in state and local taxes. Behind those numbers are the housekeepers, valets, engineers, food and beverage staff, guest services personnel, and many others whose care keeps owners and guests coming back year after year.”