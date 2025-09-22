Hawaiian Council partners with Broadway producer to premiere ‘The Epic Tale of Hiʻiaka’ at 2025 Native Hawaiian Convention

The Hawaiian Council, a nonprofit advancing Native Hawaiians and Hawai‘i, has partnered with WitzEnd Productions, an award-winning Broadway production company, to preview “The Epic Tale of Hiʻiaka” during the 2025 Native Hawaiian Convention, the largest annual gathering of Native Hawaiians, on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, at the Tulalip Resort & Casino in Washington.

Jana Anguay Alcain (left) as Hi‘iaka. Pele, the powerful volcano goddess and sister of Hiʻiaka, will be played by six-time GRAMMY® Award nominee Amy Hānaialiʻi Gilliom (right).

This debut marks the first time the centuries-old Hawaiian legend of Hiʻiakaikapoliopele will be staged as a Broadway-caliber musical. The special 45-minute preview, performed during the convention’s morning plenary session, will showcase the fusion of Native Hawaiian storytelling, language, and hula with the artistry of a renowned creative team whose work has graced the stages of New York and theaters worldwide.

“Bringing Hiʻiaka’s story to life on stage is a powerful statement about who we are as indigenous people,” said Kūhiō Lewis, CEO of the Hawaiian Council. “Hiʻiaka’s journey is one of resilience, courage, and aloha. By telling this moʻolelo (traditional story) at the highest level of theatrical production, we are preserving our Native Hawaiian culture and traditions while inviting audiences everywhere to connect with the depth and beauty of our history, language, and values – told by us, in our voice, for all to experience.”

Co-produced by the Hawaiian Council and WitzEnd Productions, “The Epic Tale of Hiʻiaka” follows the youngest sister of the volcano goddess Pele on a perilous quest to retrieve Pele’s dream lover, restore him to life, and return him to her crater home. Along the way, Hiʻiaka battles supernatural forces, navigates human desires, and confronts a painful rift with her sister – a timeless story of love, jealousy, loyalty, and redemption.

The full-length production is set to open in 2026 at the Leeward Community College on O‘ahu, Hawai‘i before moving to a permanent home in Ko Olina.

The production brings together some of Hawai‘i’s most respected cultural experts and award-winning Broadway veterans:

Book, Music & Lyrics: Roslyn Catracchia & Patrick Makuakāne

Roslyn Catracchia & Patrick Makuakāne Original Story: Hoʻoulumāhiehie

Hoʻoulumāhiehie Hawaiian Consultant: Dr. M. Puakea Nogelmeier

Dr. M. Puakea Nogelmeier Stage Director: Scott Schwartz

Scott Schwartz Choreographer: Patrick Makuakāne

Patrick Makuakāne Music Supervisor: Brad Haak

Brad Haak Music Arrangements: Shawn Pimental

Shawn Pimental Scenic Design: Kevin Depinet

Kevin Depinet Costume Design: Manaola

Manaola Producers: Michael Jackowitz for WitzEnd Productions & Kūhiō Lewis for the Hawaiian Council

Michael Jackowitz for WitzEnd Productions & Kūhiō Lewis for the Hawaiian Council Associate Director: Melanie Lockyer

Melanie Lockyer Advisors during development: Stephen Schwartz

Stephen Schwartz Executive Producers: Tom Polum and Stacia Fernandez

At the preview, the featured role of Pele, the powerful volcano goddess and sister of Hiʻiaka, will be played by six-time GRAMMY® Award nominee Amy Hānaialiʻi Gilliom. Recognized as Hawai‘i’s top-selling female vocalist, Hānaialiʻi is an award-winning recording artist with 18 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards and an international performance career that has brought Hawaiian music to audiences around the world.

Other cast members include:

Jana Anguay Alcain as Hi‘iaka

as Hi‘iaka Mahiʻai Kekumu as Lohiʻau

as Lohiʻau Nara Mālia as Wahineʻōmaʻo

as Wahineʻōmaʻo Moses Goods as Narrator/Panaʻewa/Kane

as Narrator/Panaʻewa/Kane Starr Kalahiki as Kilioe

as Kilioe Chardonnay as Kalanamainuʻu

as Kalanamainuʻu Along with dancers: Tanisha Reshke, Marleen Bush, Lehuanani Zane, Jason Laskey, Chris Brodie, and Patrick Makuakāne.

Tanisha Reshke, Marleen Bush, Lehuanani Zane, Jason Laskey, Chris Brodie, and Patrick Makuakāne. And Production Stage Manager: Jason Ichiyama; and Assistant Stage Manager: Aly Sutton

The debut of “The Epic Tale of Hiʻiaka” comes at a time when interest in Hawaiian culture, history, and ʻōlelo Hawai‘i (Hawaiian language) is at an all-time high. Across the country and around the world, audiences are seeking deeper connections to authentic Indigenous stories. Hawaiian language programs are expanding, cultural festivals are attracting record attendance, and Hawaiian history is gaining more visibility in education and media.

This production offers a theatrical experience that is both entertaining and educational, while immersing audiences in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture.

Performance Details:

What: World Premiere Preview of “The Epic Tale of Hiʻiaka” (45-minute excerpt)

When: Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025 – Morning Plenary Session (9 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025 – Morning Plenary Session (9 a.m. to 12 p.m.) Where: 2025 Native Hawaiian Convention, Tulalip Resort & Casino, Washington

2025 Native Hawaiian Convention, Tulalip Resort & Casino, Washington Access: Registered convention attendees and credentialed media only.

The Hawaiian Council’s annual Native Hawaiian Convention is the largest gathering of Native Hawaiians in the world and a vital platform for cultural exchange, community dialogue, and policy discussion. The event brings together cultural practitioners, educators, business leaders, policymakers, and community members to discuss critical issues and strengthen connections within the lāhui (Native Hawaiian community).

The 2025 Native Hawaiian Convention will be held, Oct. 7–9 at the Tulalip Resort & Casino. It will be only the second time the event will be held outside of Hawai‘i and the first on federally recognized tribal land. Recent US Census Bureau data shows that more Native Hawaiians now live outside of Hawai‘i than in the island, underscoring the importance of gatherings on the continent. Events like the Native Hawaiian Convention create essential opportunities for connection, collaboration, and collective action to uplift Native Hawaiians wherever they call home.