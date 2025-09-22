Honorees announced for Hawaiʻi Afterschool Alliance awards

Rep. Justin Woodson, District 9 State House. Photo edited. Original via Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association.

Central Maui state Rep. Justin Woodson, chair of the House Committee on Education, is among three honorees for Lifetime Achievement Awards by the Hawaiʻi Afterschool Alliance.

According to the organization, Woodson is being recognized for his “tireless advocacy at the Hawaiʻi State Legislature as a champion for afterschool, summer, and community schools in Hawaiʻi.”

“His leadership has expanded access to high-quality learning opportunities and strengthened the foundation for Hawaiʻi’s children and families for generations to come,” the alliance said in an announcement.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The other two honorees are: Heidi Armstrong, an assistant superintendent at the state Department of Education; and Kris Kua, of Connections Public Charter School.

The honorees will be celebrated during an awards event at the ʻAha Lōkahi: ʻOhana & CommUNITY Engagement Conference on Sept. 25 at the Koʻolau Ballroom and Conference Center on Oʻahu.

“This honor celebrates individuals whose dedication and leadership have made a lasting impact on Hawaiʻi’s children, youth, and families,” the announcement says.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“These honorees exemplify the heart and vision that drive lasting change in our communities,” said Paula Adams, executive director of the Hawaiʻi Afterschool Alliance. “We are honored to recognize their remarkable contributions and celebrate the positive impact they have made in the lives of countless children and families across Hawaiʻi.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Lifetime Achievement Award is the alliance’s highest honor, reflecting years of service, leadership and commitment to ensuring all children and youth in Hawaiʻi have access to high-quality learning opportunities beyond the classroom. Awards will be presented during the conference, where educators, community leaders, and advocates will share best practices, build partnerships, and advance the future of afterschool, summer programs, and community schools in Hawaiʻi.