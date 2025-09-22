Koakāne Mattos of Makawao Wins 23rd Richard Ho‘opi‘i Leo Ki‘eki‘e Falsetto Contest

Koakāne Mattos of Makawao captured the top honor at the 23rd annual Richard Ho‘opi‘i Leo Kiʻekiʻe Falsetto Contest over the weekend with his heartfelt rendition of the Hawaiian classic “Kalamaula.”

Five talented vocalists took the stage at the event, held on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua.

The evening was a vibrant celebration of Hawaiian culture, honoring the legacy of the late Richard Ho‘opi‘i and perpetuating the cherished art of falsetto singing.



















By day, Koakāne serves as Cultural Ambassador at Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea. By night, he is co-Kumu Hula of Hālau o ka Hanu Lehua and a member of the musical groups Kūikawā and Launa‘ole. His passion for music began during his time with the Kamehameha Schools Hawaiian Ensemble.

“Koakāne, who has entered several times before, shared that he embraced the judges’ feedback from past years—transforming it into growth and success that truly shone this time around,” said contest coordinator Daryl Fujiwara. “The experience and feedback are what make this contest so valuable. If you know someone who might be interested, encourage them to apply—or better yet, just give it a try!”

2024 champion Akoni Robles reflected on the challenge: “I’m nervous even though I already won. We carry an enormous kuleana to sing and speak well—people depend on us.”

Koakāne also received the Hawaiian Language Award from The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, which included a two-night Deluxe Ocean View stay with breakfast at Ulana Terrace (a $5,350 value). He was further honored with the Sheldon Keahiawakea Brown Music Award.

As first-place winner, his prize package included:

A lei hulu by Hulunani, Leo Meyer

$600 cash from Honua Consulting

A performance opportunity at the Festivals of Aloha Winter Showcase (Keauhou Shopping Center, Hawai‘i Island)

$125 Missing Polynesia gift card

Manaola pareo and gift card

Two roundtrip tickets from Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines (North/Central America–Hawai‘i routes)

Premium-grade Kanile‘a Koa Tenor ukulele with case ($2,800 value)

Two Maui County Fair season passes

Second place: Royden Kaha‘i Sato, Jr. of Wailuku — prizes included $400 cash, commemorative ‘umeke, Manaola Hawai‘i gifts, and Maui County Fair passes.

Third place: Itsuki Ezawa of Chiba, Japan — prizes included $200 cash, commemorative ‘umeke, Manaola Hawai‘i gifts, and Maui County Fair passes.



All contestants will receive makana from ‘Ohana Ho’opi’i, Big Island Candies, A Missing Polynesia Travel Bag and (2) One-Day Passes to the Maui County Fair.

Contestants

Kanoa Severson (Lahaina, Maui) – Waiulu

Koakāne Mattos (Makawao, Maui) – Kalamaula

Royden Kaha‘i Sato, Jr. (Wailuku, Maui) – Kilakila O Maui

Itsuki Ezawa (Chiba, Japan) – Kīhei

Krissan Kama (Kīhei, Maui) – Nani Wale Ka Lau Oliva

Judges & Team

Head Judge: Cody Pueo Pata

Cody Pueo Pata ‘Ōlelo Judges: Kī‘ope Raymond, Ku‘ulei Alcomindras-Palakiko

Kī‘ope Raymond, Ku‘ulei Alcomindras-Palakiko Music Judges: Ikaika Blackburn, Kamaka Kukona

Ikaika Blackburn, Kamaka Kukona Hostess: Alaka‘i Paleka

Alaka‘i Paleka House Band: Pi‘ilani Arias, Kaiolohia Funes Smith, Jacob Dela Nux

Honoring Uncle Richard Ho‘opi‘i

The contest was founded to provide amateur falsetto singers with a championship platform while preserving Hawai‘i’s unique falsetto traditions. It continues to honor the late Richard Ho‘opi‘i—legendary falsetto singer, Nā Hōkū Hanohano and Grammy awardee, NEA Folk Heritage Fellow, and co-founder of the Hoʻopi‘i Brothers.

Past contest winners are posted below:

2025 – Koakāne Mattos, Makawao, Maui

2024 – Antonio Robles, Wailuku, Maui

2023 – Liam Moleta, Honolulu, O‘ahu

2022 – Heua‘ohu Sai-Dudiot, Hilo, Hawai‘i

2021 – Kamaehu Kawa‘i, Waiehu, Maui

2020 – COVID-19 / Cancelled

2019 – Ikaika Mendez, Ulupakakua, Maui

2018 – Kaulike Pescaia, Kihei, Maui

2017 – Kason Gomes, Wailuku, Maui

2016 – Greg Juan, Wailuku, Maui

2015 – Kamalei Kawa‘a, Waiehu, Maui

2014 – Grant Kono, Honolulu, Oahu

2013 – Micah Hoapili Ku‘aimoku De Aguiar, Kona, Hawai‘i

2012 – Joshua No‘eau Kalima, Hilo, Hawai‘i

2011 – Ezra Kaui Krueger, Maui, Hawai‘i

2010 – Po‘okela Wood, Maui, Hawai‘i

2009 – Pomaika‘i Krueger, Maui, Hawai‘i

2008 – Kamakani Kiaha, Moloka‘i, Hawai‘i

2007 – Kapono Na‘ili‘ili, Oahu, Hawai‘i

2006 – Kalani Benanua, Lana‘i, Hawai‘i

2005 – Hiroshi Okada, Japan

2004 – Kai Ho‘opi‘i – Maui, Hawai‘i

2003 – Kamaka Fernandez, Maui, Hawai‘i

2002 – Ramzey Ho‘opi‘i, Maui, Hawai‘i

Festivals of Aloha continues on to Lāna‘i, Moloka‘i, Hāna, Wailea and Makawao:

Lāna‘i – Sept 27 – Parade at 10am, Ho‘olaule‘a to follow with hands on activities, local eats, crafters and live entertainment by Kula Kaiapuni o Lāna‘i, Get Up and Dance Maui, Launa‘ole, the Saul Kahihikolo Trio, and Kumu Hula Uluwehi Guerrero with Hālau Kauluokala

Sept 27 – Parade at 10am, Ho‘olaule‘a to follow with hands on activities, local eats, crafters and live entertainment by Kula Kaiapuni o Lāna‘i, Get Up and Dance Maui, Launa‘ole, the Saul Kahihikolo Trio, and Kumu Hula Uluwehi Guerrero with Hālau Kauluokala Moloka‘i – October 10 – Moloka‘i Ho‘olaule‘a at the Community Health Center from 5:30pm – 9:30pm with local eats, local buys and entertainment by Hawaiian Style Band, Sons of Yeshua and more.

October 10 – Moloka‘i Ho‘olaule‘a at the Community Health Center from 5:30pm – 9:30pm with local eats, local buys and entertainment by Hawaiian Style Band, Sons of Yeshua and more. Hāna – October 18-25 Saturday, October 18 – Hāna Ballpark Hāna Parade and Ho‘olaule‘a: 11:00am – Closing, Opening Parade, Crafters Fair: 10:00am – 3:00pm, Music: 1:00pm – 3:00pm Sunday, October 19 Keiki/Wahine Shoreline Fishing Tournament: 7:00am to Noon (Hāna Bay) Weigh-in at 12:00pm. ‘Ohana Beach Day: Ohana Play Day Games, 12:00pm – 5:00pm. (Hāna Bay) Monday, October 20 – Hāna Ballpark Sports Night: 3:00pm – 9:00pm Hāna Ballpark – Tennis, Volleyball and Cornhole. Tuesday, October 21 Teen Night: 6:00pm – 9:00pm (Helene Hall) Hosted by Hana Dragons Football Boosters Sports Night: 5:00pm – 9:00pm (Hāna Ballpark) Tennis, Volleyball and Cornhole. Wednesday, October 22 – Hāna Ballpark Food Contests: 2:30pm – 5:00pm – Winner Announced During Talent Show. Hāna Arts’ Annual Talent Show: Registration – 4:00 pm, Program – 5:00 pm Six Categories with More Than $2,000.00 in Prize Money. Thursday, October 23 – Hāna Ballpark Kupuna Luncheon Hāna-Maui Resort: 11:00am – 2:00pm Floral Lei Contest: 5:00pm – 7:00pm Hawaiiana Night & Aloha Attire Contests: 5:00pm – 9:00pm Friday, October 24 – Hāna Ballpark Jamboree Night: 6:00pm – 10:00pm Saturday, October 25 Cross Country Golf: 9:00am – 1:00pm (Farmers Market Parking Lot) Ho’ike Night: Gates open at 4:00pm Entertainment from 5:00pm – 10:00pm (Hāna Ballpark)

October 18-25 Wailea – Four Seasons Resort Maui – October 24-26 All Wailea events are FREE and open to the public! Event Parking – Complimentary off-site parking with roundtrip shuttle service will be available at Wailea Event Parking, located across Monkeypod off of Wailea Ike Drive. Friday October 24 from 4 – 9:30pm Carmen Hulu Lindsey Leo Ha‘iha‘i Falsetto Contest, The first wahine (female) falsetto contest. Saturday, October 25 from 4 – 10:30pm Hula is the Heartbeat, A Celebration of Hula featuring Maui’s award-winning hālau hula – Hālau O Ka Hanu Lehua, Hālau Kekuaokala’au’ala’iliahi, Hālau Kauluokala, and Halau Ke`alaokamaile with music by Lim Family Sunday October 26 from 4 – 9:30pm Sounds of the Sea, watching the sunset and rolling surf dance to the music of Kamaka Kukona, celebrating his release, Kahenewai‘olu.

– All Wailea events are FREE and open to the public! Event Parking – Complimentary off-site parking with roundtrip shuttle service will be available at Wailea Event Parking, located across Monkeypod off of Wailea Ike Drive. Makawao – October 26 The Oskie Rice Memorial Rodeo 2025 proudly honors our Paniolo Culture with 3 rodeo performances in the main arena. The weekend of fun begins on Friday evening with the Bull Bash. Saturday and Sunday will showcase all the traditional rodeo events as well as the VIP Suite Race Car Challenge. Wear your Festivals of Aloha pin and receive a special treat.



2025 Festival Ribbons are available for $5. Proceeds generated from sale of our ribbons help to produce the events. Please call or text (808) 268-9285 or visit Hale Ho‘ike‘ike at the Bailey House.

For the most up to date info visit festivalsofaloha.com and “like” us on Facebook.

Mahalo to our sponsors again for this beautiful evening of mele Hawai’i and celebration of Aloha: County of Maui – Office of Economic Development, Hāna-Maui Resort, Hāna Arts, Old Lahaina Lū‘au, HPM Building Supply, Napili Kai Beach Resort, Wailea Resort Association, KPOA 93.5FM, Pacific Media Group, Maui Health, Kanile‘a Ukulele, Lahaina Hawaiian Civic Club, Papa Ola Lōkahi, Nā Pu‘uwai, Hui No Ke Ola Pono, Hawaii Petroleum, Keauhou Shopping Center, Kar Mart, Ledcor Maui, American AgCredit, Bacon Universal, Alpha Construction, The Odom Corporation, The Limo Company, Maui Soda & Ice Works, Honua Consulting, Native Intelligence, Goodfellow Bros., Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, Hawaii by Storm, Hawaiian Airlines, Alaska Airlines, and the Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua