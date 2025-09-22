Maui artist Kirk Kurokawa paints Gov. Ige’s official state portrait

Gov. David Ige portrait. PC: SFCA/DAGS

The official state portrait of Gov. David Ige was unveiled and dedicated on Sept. 21 at Capitol Modern: the Hawaiʻi State Art Museum. Ige served as the state’s eighth governor, from 2014 to 2022. He is a Democrat and an engineer by profession.

“Serving the people of this state for two terms has been a profound privilege,” said Ige. “I’ve always viewed public service not merely as a job, but as a true calling. It was an honor to guide Hawai‘i through some of the most critical junctures in our history, including the coronavirus pandemic. Our spirit of ‘ohana remained strong, even in those tough times. The most inspiring part was seeing our people and our public servants work together to forge a new reality for the sake of our community.”

“Governors’ portraits serve as visual public records of Hawaiʻi history and provide an emotional link between audiences and past administrations,” said Hawaiʻi State Foundation on Culture and the Arts (SFCA) Director Karen Ewald.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SFCA is tasked with commissioning and facilitating the creation of these portraits to ensure a complete story is captured within these works of art. By working alongside our governors and an Art Advisory Committee made up of community members, the SFCA selects portrait artists based on extensive portfolio reviews and in-person interviews.

Maui resident Kirk Kurokawa was commissioned to paint Gov. Igeʻs portrait. PC: SFCA/DAGS – from event program

Ige’s portrait was painted by Native Hawaiian artist and Maui resident Kirk Kurokawa. He holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with distinction in illustration from the California College or Arts and Crafts. An award-winning portrait artist, he is the first and only Hawaiian to paint the official portraits of not one, but two former Hawaiʻi Governors — Neil Abercombie and now David Ige, as well as the late US Sen. Daniel K. Inouye.

Amy Ige is one of the committee members as well as Gov. Ige’s daughter. “Watching this portrait come to life has been a truly meaningful experience, and I’m grateful to have been a part of it. Kirk [Kurokawa] made it clear from the beginning that his goal was to do more than just paint a likeness; he wanted to capture the essence of a leader. Kirk has woven the story of Gov. Ige’s humble and steadfast dedication to our state through his art. This piece is a permanent tribute to a legacy of service, and we are incredibly proud of the results,” Ige said.