2025 Empower Her Expo: uplifting women-owned businesses

PC: Mālama Yo Mama, LLC

Mālama Yo Mama, a community organization that focuses on uplifting women, hosted its Empower Her Expo this past weekend.

A group of 28 vendors came together to empower and inspire one another and the community at the event held at the Kamehameha Golf Course on Sept. 20, 2025.

Every year, the expo highlights different industries. This year, to kick off the annual events, the highlighted industry was fashion and beauty.

The expo, which attracted 250 attendees this year, serves as a platform to encourage women-owned businesses to collaborate and to support each other.

“It can be difficult to be in the same industry and want to be cordial with someone that may be selling the same item or service, but, the truth is, together, you can go further,” said Leslie Garo, owner of Mālama Yo Mama. “There are enough clients to go around and working with each other or networking can help build each others’ clientele. I like to challenge our women community because this is how we move forward and grow together. We only have each other so women should stick together.”

The event also showcased a mini fashion show featuring vendors’ items and a beauty panel with four women in the beauty industry from make-up, hair, esthetics and more. The event also invited any active beauty or fashion student to access the event for free.

“This was to invite the up and coming to see what their future could look like, to learn and to get excited about joining the industries,” organizers said.

The event was filled with fun, including music from DJ Stylz, and a high-energy pairing of emcees, Kapili Akima and Alyssa Nava-Vergara, all with ties to the Lahaina community.

Next year’s event is set for June 2026, and will focus on “Empower Her: Mind, Body and Soul,” highlighting the overall industry of wellness.

For more information, email malamayomama101@gmail.com.