Department of Hawaiian Home Lands awards 100+ agricultural project leases on Maui

Samuel Ka‘eo and ‘ohana celebrate their agricultural project lease award alongside DHHL, state and county leadership. PC: DHHL

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands achieved a significant milestone Saturday by awarding its first agricultural project leases for two subdivisions on the island of Maui. In total, 105 leases were granted: 55 leases for the Waiehu Mauka subdivision and 50 leases for the Honokōwai subdivision.

The event marked the department’s first agricultural lease awards since the early 2000s.

“It is through initiatives like the awarding of agricultural leases that this administration is growing stronger, healthier and more resilient communities,” said Gov. Josh Green. “Ag leases represent a fantastic opportunity for our Native Hawaiian families to grow fresh foods for their ʻohana, while lowering costs and reducing reliance on imported goods.”

Waiehu Mauka covers about 240 acres and will consist of half-acre lots. Honokōwai spans approximately 45 acres and will include one- to two-acre lots.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Our beneficiaries want to be on the land and agricultural project leases expedite that opportunity for them,” DHHL Director Kali Watson said. “At the heart of the agricultural project lease program is Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalaniana‘ole’s vision of rehabilitating Native Hawaiians. This model not only provides our beneficiaries with the land base to construct homes but also offers them a chance to cultivate a dependable food source. This represents cultural revitalization.”

Both project areas are funded by Act 279; the legislature’s historic allocation of $600 million to the DHHL in 2022. Act 279 allows the department to acquire lands that are closer to existing infrastructure and initiates the installation of essential utilities like water, sewer, power, drainage and roadway infrastructure prior to the construction of homes.

Sen. Troy Hashimoto (Senate District 5 – Wailuku, Kahului, Waihe‘e, Waikapū Mauka, Waiehu) shared his commitment to ensuring DHHL projects on Maui have the infrastructure needed to support planned development.

“We need to focus on the mission of making sure the paper leases awarded become actual land leases,” Hashimoto said. “We need to get the land ready to move in, the $600 million is not enough.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Work in Waiehu Mauka is set to begin in 2027, with occupants moving in, in 2030. Waiehu Mauka’s completion is slated for 2033. Construction in Honokōwai is scheduled to begin in 2029 with an anticipated completion date in 2031.

The awarding of agricultural project leases before the completion of subdivisions provides beneficiaries with an undivided interest in a specific parcel of their interest. Furthermore, those holding agricultural project leases have the added benefit of transferring their leases to a qualified successor who meets the 25% blood quantum requirement.

Project leases are the department’s new approach to moving beneficiaries off the waitlist. This initiative aims to create various avenues to homeownership while safeguarding the legacy of an ‘ohana’s lease.

Growing Maui’s Future

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The DHHL is set to award more than 230 project leases next year for the following areas:

Pūlehunui Project leases: 100 Awards: May 2026

Honokōwai Project leases: 40 Awards: May 2026

Hāna Project leases: 96 Awards: Fall 2026



In the awarding of Hāna leases, the department will deploy a new approach: a pilina-based priority waitlist. This initiative identifies applicants who are a former or current area resident, a lineal descendant, or an applicant with a relative who is a current resident of the area. DHHL’s strategy to developing homestead communities in rural areas will prioritize a pilina-based priority waitlist. This process will uphold the cultural values and customary Hawaiian traditions that are critical to the community’s well-being.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Mayor Richard Bissen expressed his excitement for the future of development on the island of Maui and the department’s acceleration of awards via project leases.

“We have a commitment to DHHL – we want to be good partners, I think we already are,” Bissen said. “We understand the significance of housing. One of the important things people need to know is that when we can get people off the Hawaiian Homes’ list, they also come off all the other lists they were waiting on. A lot of families are on two lists – on a public list or private list, as well as Hawaiian Homes. We help the whole community when Hawaiian Homes folks come off these lists, there are many more spaces for the rest of the community.”