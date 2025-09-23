FAM Hawaiʻi celebrates 10 years of family-focused apparel































FAM Hawaiʻi, a local family-focused apparel brand, celebrates its 10th anniversary this month. To mark the milestone, the brand will hold an all-day community event this Saturday, Sept. 27 at its Queen Kaʻahumanu Center location.

The celebration runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will include a storewide sale offering 30% to 50% off, exclusive anniversary product releases, a FAM-themed photo booth and a special giveaway: customers who arrive wearing FAM Hawaiʻi gear will receive a complimentary gift.

FAM Hawaiʻi’s story at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center began in 2021 when the brand entered the “Start With A Cart” contest and earned second runner-up. Inspired by community support and positive feedback, the brand took the leap and signed a lease, officially opening its Queen Kaʻahumanu Center store in October 2021.

FAM Hawaiʻi owners Daython and Zhorein Galicinao began their journey at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center in 2021. (Courtesy: QKC)

“From our very first pop-ups to opening our store at QKC [Queen Kaʻahumanu Center], this journey has been built on love, perseverance and the unwavering support of our community,” said Daython and Zhorein Galicinao, owners of FAM Hawaiʻi. “FAM was born from a simple dream to create apparel for the whole family, and over the past 10 years, we’ve been blessed to watch it grow into something bigger than we ever imagined. We are humbled, grateful and excited for all that’s still to come—mahalo for being part of our FAM ‘ohana.”

“It is always fulfilling to see our locally owned businesses celebrate milestones like this,” said Kauwela Shultz, general manager of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. “We are honored to be a part of FAM Hawaiʻi’s story of success and to support their mission of bringing family-focused fashion to our community.”

Follow FAM Hawaiʻi on Instagram @famhawaii for more updates on Saturdayʻs festivities.