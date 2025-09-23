Maui Surf Forecast for September 24, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:15 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:22 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:15 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:21 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Low amplitude southerly well maintains surf near seasonal average along south facing shores through the week. A small, long period southerly swell then arrives this weekend bringing a small bump to exposed shorelines.
Strong northwesterlies around low pressure evolving to the NE of the islands will direct a moderate N-NNE fresh swell toward area waters late Wednesday night. This swell peaks on Thursday and then subsides during the remainder of the week. This is followed by a small, medium period NW swell that will maintain elevated surf along N and W facing shores as it peaks Saturday night into Sunday. Along E facing shores, surf further diminishes with the loss of trade winds.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com