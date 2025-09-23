Maui Surf Forecast for September 24, 2025

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 09:05 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 02:46 PM HST. Low 0.1 feet 09:03 PM HST. High 2.3 feet 03:43 AM HST. Sunrise 6:15 AM HST. Sunset 6:22 PM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 09:39 AM HST. High 1.9 feet 02:59 PM HST. Sunrise 6:15 AM HST. Sunset 6:21 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Low amplitude southerly well maintains surf near seasonal average along south facing shores through the week. A small, long period southerly swell then arrives this weekend bringing a small bump to exposed shorelines.

Strong northwesterlies around low pressure evolving to the NE of the islands will direct a moderate N-NNE fresh swell toward area waters late Wednesday night. This swell peaks on Thursday and then subsides during the remainder of the week. This is followed by a small, medium period NW swell that will maintain elevated surf along N and W facing shores as it peaks Saturday night into Sunday. Along E facing shores, surf further diminishes with the loss of trade winds.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.