October trolling dates announced for Kahoʻolawe waters

Tolling dates in Kahoʻolawe waters have been announced for two weekends in October. PC: Kahoʻolawe Island Reserve Commission.

The Kahoʻolawe Island Reserve Commission has announced limited trolling dates for the month of October in the waters surrounding the island.

The permitted trolling dates are Oct. 4-5 and Oct. 25-26, from 12:01 a.m. on Saturday to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday for both weekends. The complete 2025 trolling schedule is available here.

Access to the Kahoʻolawe Island Reserve is highly restricted because of the presence of unexploded ordnance. Also, stewards of the island limit access to protect marine resources. However, limited trolling is allowed in reserve waters deeper than 30 fathoms for vessels that have been permitted by the commission. Reserve waters are defined as being within 2 nautical miles of Kahoʻolawe. All other fishing, ocean recreation, or commercial activities are strictly prohibited.

According to Hawaiʻi Administrative Rules, all vessels must register annually with the commission before entering the reserve for trolling. There is a $25 permit fee for the registration process. Registered vessels must also file a catch report with the commission after fishing in the reserve, regardless of whether any fish were caught.

A new provision has been added for the prevention of invasive alien species. Permittees are now responsible for preventing any invasive alien species, such as invasive algae or barnacles, from entering the marine environment. Vessel hulls must be free of any invasive species.

Failure to register with the commission can lead to criminal and civil penalties. Criminal penalties may include a $1,000 fine or up to 30 days in jail. Administrative penalties could result in a fine of up to $10,000 for a first violation, up to $15,000 for a second violation within five years, and as much as $25,000 for a third or subsequent violation within five years of the last violation.

To register, or for more information, contact Dean Tokishi at 808-243-5022 or dean.tokishi@hawaii.gov. Registration packets can be downloaded from kahoolawe.hawaii.gov or picked up at the Division of Boating and Recreation office at 101 Maʻalaea Boat Harbor Road. Completed documents and payment can be dropped off in the commission office mailbox. Permits will be mailed back to the applicant.