Pāʻia Elementary School to be closed on Wednesday due to impacts from Holomua fire

September 23, 2025, 7:00 PM HST
* Updated September 23, 8:14 PM
Pāʻia School. File photo by Wendy Osher.

Pāʻia Elementary School will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 24, due to the impacts of a wildfire in the Pāʻia area. This closure will impact both students and staff of Pāʻia Elementary School.

The campus is without power at the request of the Maui Fire Department to assist its response efforts in the area. Crews are working to restore service.

Updates will be provided as soon as possible following a campus damage assessment.

Officials with the state Department of Education say school had already let out for the day on Tuesday when evacuation orders went into effect.

“There were just a few students in A+ on campus. As a precaution, staff transported those students to Baldwin Beach Park for families to pick up from there,” said Nanea Ching, Communications Director for the Hawai‘i State Department of Education in an email to Maui Now. 

The fire was first reported at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 23, near Holomua Road and Baldwin Avenue in Pāʻia. The fire had burned 300 acres as of approximately 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

