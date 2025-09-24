A Cup of Cold Water names new president as outreach expands across Maui

Photo credit: A Cup of Cold Water

A Cup of Cold Water (ACCW), the mobile outreach ministry of the Episcopal Diocese of Hawaiʻi, has named Joseph Cascio as its new president, effective Sept. 1, 2025. Cascio succeeds Cathy Paxton-Haines, who led the organization through the past two years.

Founded in 2012, ACCW provides water, food, hygiene supplies and other basic necessities to Maui’s unhoused population through its “Care Van,” which makes weekly runs to Central, South and West Maui. The ministry, supported by volunteers from multiple faith communities and the wider public, has expanded its reach in recent years. In 2023, ACCW reportedly served 4,445 people. Members say that the number tripled to 13,059 in 2024 and is on track to exceed 17,000 in 2025.

“I thank the Board of Directors for their vote of confidence and look forward to supporting and growing our mission,” Cascio said. “The reward of helping those who are most at risk cannot be overstated. I would invite everyone to come on a run, until you see it with your own eyes you cannot truly imagine the scope of the need.”

For more information about volunteering or donating, contact info@accwmaui.org or call 808-419-1637. ACCW is located at 2140 Main St., Wailuku.