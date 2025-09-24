Aloha Mākena Foundation Golf Tournament benefiting archaeological preservation tees off Oct. 19

A golf tournament on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, will benefit the Aloha Mākena Foundation and its efforts in retrieving and preserving cultural and historical resources native to Mākena. (PC: Mākena Golf & Beach Club)

A golf tournament benefiting the Aloha Mākena Foundation will take place Sunday, Oct. 19, marking the fourth community golf event hosted this year by the Mākena Golf & Beach Club (MGBC).

Themed “Caring for the Past, Investing the Future,” the event supports the foundation’s effort to preserve Mākena’s history and archaeology, and to promote its living culture and lifeways. Funds raised from the Aloha Mākena Foundation Golf Tournament will support cultural and historical preservation efforts, including the future creation of a local archival facility for Mākena artifacts.

“Over the decades, archaeologists have written manuscripts, developed and gathered maps of the region and recovered materials that acknowledge our kūpuna—these pieces form a living record of Mākena’s history. Today, much of this ʻike is stored far from home, in museums and research collections,” said Tanya Lee Greig, a member of Aloha Mākena Foundation, principal at ʻĀina Archaeology, and an ʻōiwi of the area. “Aloha Mākena Foundation is working to return these resources home to Mākena, so our community can protect it, learn from it and share it with the next generation.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We are honored to continue to host community events in Mākena that support the well-being of both the island and its people,” said Leahi Hall, foundation member and MGBC director of engagement. “Our collaboration with the Aloha Mākena Foundation is a natural progression of our effort to elevate place-based care, community programming and stewardship through relationships that support the vitality of Mākena and Honuaʻulaʻs living culture. It also honors the efforts of our cultural focus group, who have diligently led and championed archaeological preservation in Mākena for decades.”

The tournament begins with a shotgun start at noon. Registration is now open for individual players, teams and sponsors. For details, visit makenainfo.com.