Free career guidance at Maui Health Career Fair, Sept. 26

Maui Health’s HR team provides guidance at an April 2024 career fair.

Maui Health will offer job seekers free career guidance at Maui Health Career Fair, taking place Friday, Sept. 26, 2025 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Maui Memorial Medical Center Main Lobby.

Job seekers will be matched with available jobs that align with their skills, passions and career needs.

Event and career guidance sessions are open to all eligible job seekers. No experience or degree is required for many positions.

Career fair attendees will have access to personalized career guidance and support throughout the application process, ensuring recruiters can match applicants with job openings based on their skills, experience, passions and potential for growth. Computers will be available for applicants, and recruiters will be present to answer any questions.

Highlights include the following:

Wide variety of positions, from entry-level to leadership, in both clinical and non-clinical roles.

No experience or degree necessary for many positions.

Employee benefits include free medical insurance for employees and affordable family plans.

Generous paid time off, tuition reimbursement, employee discounts, and other rewards.

Retirement plans, disability, and life insurance available.

Many opportunities for career advancement, including free training and education.

Fun and supportive work environment and a chance to give back to the community.

For more information about the Maui Healthcare Career Fair, visit www.mauihealth.org/careerfair or email MHS-Recruitment-Svcs@kp.org.

The Maui Memorial Medical Center lobby is located at 221 Mahalani Street in Wailuku. Complimentary valet parking is available.

