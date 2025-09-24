Hawaiʻi leaders help kick off climate week in NYC

US Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) is among the Hawaiʻi leaders participating in Climate Week NYC. Today, Sept. 24, Schatz delivers a keynote address at the Climate Mayors Leadership Forum on the future of clean energy and the importance of local climate action.

He will also participate in moderated conversations at the New York Times’ Climate Forward Live, which will be livestreamed here, and with Heatmap News.

Tomorrow, Sept. 25, Schatz will discuss how federal policy and private sector investment can bolster carbon dioxide removal (CDR) efforts at a roundtable convened by the Carbon Removal Alliance.

Schatz has introduced the Carbon Dioxide Removal Research and Development Act and the Removing and Sequestering Carbon Unleashed in the Environment and Oceans (RESCUE Oceans) Act to advance CDR research and development in the United States.

“The reality is: clean energy is cheap and protects the planet,” said Schatz. “I look forward to productive conversations at Climate Week NYC with leaders from across the country and around the world about how we can work together to save the planet.”

While in New York, Senator Schatz will also meet with climate leaders from Hawai‘i, foreign dignitaries, businesses and industry leaders, academics and advocates.

Gov. Green to Speak at Clinton Global Initiative in New York

Gov. Josh Green also travels to New York today, Sept. 24, to take part in the Clinton Global Initiative Annual Meeting.

Green will join the “Investing in Community Resilience” Leaders Stage session on Thursday, Sept. 25, where he will share Hawai‘i’s perspective on strengthening communities through science-based policy decisions, climate action, housing and equitable infrastructure. Green will also participate in roundtables on health and climate resilience.

Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke will serve as acting Governor from the afternoon of Sept. 24 until the afternoon of Sept. 27.