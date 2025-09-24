Rally Around Peace Festival returns for 3rd year this Saturday at South Maui Gardens

File photo: Pat Simmons Jr. will play at an annual peace festival this Saturday at South Maui Gardens. Courtesy photo

The Teran James Young Foundation will host its 3rd Annual Rally Around Peace Festival this Saturday, Sept. 27, at South Maui Gardens. The free, family-friendly event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The festival will feature live local music by Pat Simmons Jr. & Band, Lei‘ohu Ryder, Nara Boone, Noelani Love and Levi Huffman, along with a keynote address from Pualani Enos. Attendees can also enjoy food trucks, local vendors, keiki activities and a healing zone offering massage and reiki.

All proceeds will support Teran James Young Foundation programs, including the Hale Pono Youth Shelter, sustainability initiatives, Maluhia Mediation Services, restorative justice programs and Nonviolent Communication & Peer Mediation in schools.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

VIP tickets are available for $15 and include premium seating, access to the healing zone and entry into a raffle with a chance to win $500 in local prizes. Each ticket helps fund youth and community well-being initiatives across Maui.

“Rally Around Peace is more than a festival — it’s a chance for our community to come together, celebrate aloha and strengthen the programs that nurture a more peaceful Maui,” organizers said.

For more information and to purchase VIP tickets, visit: https://buytickets.at/teranjamesyoungfoundation/1623617