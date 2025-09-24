Malama Minn. PC: courtesy

The Realtors Association of Maui has appointed Malama Minn as its new Chief Executive Officer. A native of East Maui, organization leaders say she brings a wealth of experience in clean energy, community advocacy and public policy, along with a deep personal commitment to Maui’s recovery and resilience. In this role, she will lead RAM’s strategic direction, government relations and member engagement efforts.

Minn has spent her career working at the intersection of energy, environment, and equity, leading efforts in clean energy policy, indigenous land and water management, and energy education and outreach. Her past roles include Executive Director of the Hawai‘i Construction Alliance, Project Development Specialist at the State Department of Land and Natural Resources, Energy Consultant with Johnson Controls, and Transformational Outreach Specialist with Hawai‘i Energy.

Born and raised in the rural community of Hāna, Minn is the first Hāna native to earn a Juris Doctorate from the University of Hawai‘i William S. Richardson School of Law. Her journey from Hāna High & Elementary School to becoming a respected leader in environmental policy and land stewardship is a testament to her dedication, grit and passion for community service, according to the announcement.

“Malama brings a rare combination of lived experience, legal expertise and cultural grounding to this role,” said RAM Board President Lynette Pendergast. “Her background in energy, land use and community development gives her a powerful lens for tackling one of Maui’s most pressing challenges, which is housing. We are proud to welcome her as our new CEO.”

Minn succeeds Mei Wright, who will transition into the newly created position of Chief Operations Officer.