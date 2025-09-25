Holomua Fire 70% contained

Holomua / Pāʻia fire (Day 2 – 9.24.25) PC: Maui Fire Department.

Maui fire crews will continue efforts today to increase containment and work toward extinguishing the 380 acre Holomua Fire that started on Tuesday afternoon in Pāʻia. The fire was 70% contained at last report.

Overnight, crews patrolled the fire area and worked to address hot spots.

Public Works and utility companies worked Wednesday to clear hazardous trees and address the downed utility lines along Baldwin Avenue above Skill Village and below Holomua Road.

The fire was first reported at 1:29 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025 in an area along Holomua Road and Baldwin Avenue in Pāʻia.

Firefighter efforts to extinguish hot spots and improve containment were assisted by heavy equipment and helicopter water drops.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No damages or injuries were reported.

Conditions on scene were last reported with winds blowing from the NE at 10-15 mph.

Pāʻia Elementary to remain closed Thursday



Pāʻia Elementary School will remain closed on Thursday, Sept. 25, as post-fire cleaning and safety assessments continue. The closure impacts both students and staff of Pāʻia Elementary School.

Although the campus did not sustain direct fire damage, cleaning and restoration are needed due to smoke and soot from Tuesday’s brushfire in Pāʻia.

Officials with the state Department of Education say the closure allows facilities crews to complete this work and ensure a safe learning and working environment.