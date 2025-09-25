Maui Arts & Entertainment

Jake Shimabukuro to bring 'Holidays in Hawaiʻi' concert to the MACC

September 25, 2025, 5:30 PM HST
Jake Shimabukuro’s “Holidays in Hawaiʻi” concert comes to the Maui Arts & Cultural Center this Dec. 20. (Photo courtesy: MACC)

ʻUkulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro will headline the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Castle Theater with his Holidays in Hawaiʻi concert on Saturday, Dec. 20, at 7:30 p.m. The show will also feature bassist Jackson Waldhoff and singer-songwriter Justin Kawika Young.

Tickets are $37-$97 with a limited number of $137 premium seating tickets, and go on sale online at 10 a.m. Sept. 25 for MACC members, and Sept. 30 for the general public, at mauiarts.org. Discounts are available for keiki under 12 and MACC members.

The holiday program will blend Shimabukuro’s original work with seasonal favorites, from the timeless melodies of “We Three Kings” and “O Holy Night” to the playful tunes of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and “I’ll Be Home For Christmas.” He will also perform selections from his new album “Grateful.”

The concert is part of the MACC’s Hoʻonanea Series, which means there will be pre-show festivities in the courtyard, displays of Maui arts and crafts, with food and drinks available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations for the Maui Food Bank; donors will be entered into a drawing for a signed poster, merchandise bundle and meet-and-greet with Shimabukuro.

