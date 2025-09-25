Maui News

King Kamehameha III Elementary installs ‘buddy benches’ promoting friendship

September 25, 2025, 4:30 PM HST
Buddy benches unveiled at the King Kamehameha III Elementary School temporary campus. (PC: State of Hawaiʻi Department of Education)

The parent-teacher organization of King Kamehameha III Elementary School has introduced new “buddy benches” at the school’s temporary campus in Pulelehua.

The benches are designed to promote friendship and inclusivity among students. They were created through a PTO-sponsored design contest, with Naioka Fonohema winning the grades 3–5 division, and Ms. Gaveglio’s class winning the K–2 division. 

Teacher Robert Livermore built the benches, and the project was made possible through a partnership with Maui Pono.

Comments

