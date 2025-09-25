Stephanie Poree headshot. (Courtesy: Kōkua Realty)

Kōkua Realty has appointed Stephanie Poree, R(S), CMCA, AMS, PCAM, as director of property management, overseeing more than 2 million square feet of assets across Hawaiʻi. Poree will lead collaboration across the company’s statewide team, managing a portfolio that includes industrial, office, retail, self-storage, residential and multifamily properties.

Kōkua Realty has been ranked by Pacific Business News as one of Hawaiʻi’s top 10 management firms.

“Kōkua Realty is committed to delivering exceptional service to our clients and employees, and this leadership appointment reflects our ability to attract top talent,” said Keoni Fursse, CCIM, CEO of Kōkua Realty. “Stephanie will help drive growth, enhance services, and strengthen client relationships.”

With nearly 20 years of experience in property management, Poree has overseen more than 100 community associations in Maui County as well as associations and resorts on Hawaiʻi Island and Kauaʻi. She holds the industry’s highest designations — Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA), Association Management Specialist (AMS) and Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM) — along with a Hawaiʻi real estate license.

Poree is recognized for her professionalism, integrity and servant-leadership style, with an emphasis on communication, ethical decision-making and building trust among owners, boards and residents. She has led initiatives such as the HOA Affinity Team, Bloom Crew and Kuleana Crew, which focus on innovation, volunteerism and emergency preparedness. She also supports organizations including Maui Food Bank, Maui United Way and Habitat for Humanity.

Most recently, she was selected as a content writer for the Community Association Managers International Certification Board, where she contributes to advancing education and professional development for community managers worldwide.