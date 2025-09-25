Maui Surf Forecast for September 26, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|5-7
|5-7
|4-6
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|East Facing
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|Weather
|Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|South winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:15 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:19 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Small medium period N-NNE swell from a close proximity low has been filling in today higher than guidance across N and E facing shores. This swell is expected to peak this afternoon before holding tomorrow, then decreasing by Saturday. There is also a small NW swell that will be filling in today through the weekend helping to keep surf heights slightly elevated. A small medium period NW swell is then expected to fill in Monday and decline slowly through next week. Tiny to small background N and NW pules will keep north shores from going completely flat for the remainder of next week.
Surf for south facing shores will remain small today before a small to medium long period south swell arrives on Friday and peaks over the weekend slightly above the September average (5 ft). This swell will then slowly subside through next week.
Trade wind chop should increase by Sunday as trade winds return.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com