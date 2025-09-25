Maui wildfires among Gov. Green’s talking points with world leaders in New York

Gov. Josh Green meets with former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during the Clinton Global Initiative 2025 annual meeting in New York this week. PC: Office of the Governor

Gov. Josh Green is representing Hawai‘i at the Clinton Global Initiative 2025 annual meeting in New York this week, where he is engaging with global leaders, including former presidential candidate and US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, to discuss solutions for critical worldwide challenges.

The governor is focusing on issues of resilience, health and equity during the meeting, according to an announcement from the Office of the Governor. He served as a featured panelist in the session titled, “Investing in Community Resilience,” where he shared Hawai‘i’s perspective on how to strengthen communities. During the panel discussion, he highlighted the state’s approach using science-based policy, climate action, housing and equitable infrastructure.

Green is also participating in and leading discussions on climate and health innovation, as well as advancing breakthroughs in breast cancer prevention and treatment. These panels are bringing together policymakers, scientists and global leaders to explore strategies for building healthier, more resilient communities.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In a statement released by his office, Green emphasized the state’s direct experience with global crises.

“From the devastating wildfires on Maui to the challenges of building a healthcare workforce and affordable housing in a changing climate, Hawai‘i is living at the intersection of the crises we face globally,” he said.

“I look forward to sharing how our state is addressing these challenges — and to learning from other leaders about scalable solutions that can benefit vulnerable communities everywhere,” Green said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Clinton Global Initiative convenes leaders from around the world to develop and implement Commitments to Action — new, specific and measurable plans to address global challenges.