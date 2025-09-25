MFD: Origin of the Holomua Fire strengthens hypothesis it was potentially set intentionally

Holomua Fire map showing origin. PC: Maui Fire Department / County of Maui

Maui fire officials have released details of a preliminary investigation into Tuesday’s Holomua Fire in Pāʻia, and have shared findings with the Maui Police Department for further investigation.

The Holomua Fire, reported on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, at 1:29 p.m., was investigated by a County of Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety, Fire Investigator. The result of the Origin and Cause investigation revealed there to have been two separate suspected areas of origin.

Each area of origin is estimated at 20 feet by 20 feet, and the two locations are roughly 300 feet apart. Both the suspected areas of origin were along the upper portion of Holomua Road, about a mile below the Baldwin Avenue intersection, in Pāʻia. The investigator has classified the fire as “Incendiary.”

Fire Investigators classify fires as “Undetermined,” “Accidental” or “Incendiary” based on the evidence and information developed during the investigation.

“In accordance with NFPA 921, the near-simultaneous occurrence of separated brush fires is consistent with an incendiary classification, indicating that the fires were intentionally ignited,” the preliminary MFD investigative report said. “This conclusion is further supported by the elimination of competent accidental ignition sources within the areas of origin and the absence of evidence suggesting natural or accidental causes.”

The report goes on to say: “A separate brush fire was reported in the same general vicinity the previous night. The close temporal and geographic proximity of these events suggests a potential link between the incidents and strengthens the hypothesis that the fires were intentionally set by the same person or under similar circumstances.”

The investigator was unable to locate any eyewitnesses to the ignition of the fires. Currently, no suspects have been identified.

Anyone having information about the cause of this fire may contact MPD via its nonemergency line at 808-244-6400, or MFD Fire Investigators may be emailed at Fire.Investigation@mauicounty.gov.

MFD and MPD encourage the public to be on the lookout and report suspicious activity or fire starting to authorities by calling 911.